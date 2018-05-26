Entertainment

Man Beats His Wife Black & Blue For Refusing Him Sex On Daily Basis (photos)

Ladies please if your spouse shows a slight sign of been an abuser, run for your life, Me i have said my own, Just today we’ve seen over 4 cases of Domestic Violence from Ladies, and another one is now crying after been battered by her dear Husband, On reason that she refused to open when he wanted, According to Popular Facebook user Austin Bebara who said the Lady reached out to him, the Husband wants it everyday, and each time she refuses her face turns the way you see above.. Read his post below!

-Eiwalisgossip


