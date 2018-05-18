Entertainment

Man Beats Lady Till She Passed Out For Refusing To Give Him Her Number

Jeez! What did i just read? But its real tho, Because a South African lady is still trying to figure out if it was a dream or real, after she got heavily battered by a total stranger all because she refused to give him her Number, Snenhlanhla Nonkuleko while sharing the horrible news on her page, said she was beaten so badly that she lost consciousness, And untop of that she lost her Phone and other valuables, All these just for a number?

Can only Imagine, anyway read her post below!

Source – Newshelm


