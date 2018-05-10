Local News

Man Builds Computer Lab For His Former Primary School (Photos)

 

Editi Effiong 

A Nigerian man is currently melting hearts online after returning to his former Primary School to build a computer laboratory.

Sharing the good news on his page, Editi Effiong said it’s a promise he made last year. Two pupils of the school have access to one computer in a conducive environment.

The handsome young man hails from Akwa Ibom.

See more photos:

