Man Builds Computer Lab For His Former Primary School (Photos)

Editi Effiong
A Nigerian man is currently melting hearts online after returning to his former Primary School to build a computer laboratory.
Sharing the good news on his page, Editi Effiong said it’s a promise he made last year. Two pupils of the school have access to one computer in a conducive environment.
The handsome young man hails from Akwa Ibom.
See more photos:
