Man City Line Up Sensational Hazard Bid As Arsenal Plot Ramsey Sale

The European transfer market is being dominated by news about Gianluigi Buffon, Hazard, Ramsey, Alvaro Morata who could be out of their present clubs for better opportunities.

Eden Hazard

Manchester City are ready to bid for Eden Hazard if the Belgium international decides to leave Chelsea this summer, according to The Sun .

The Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League in 2017-18 and Hazard is understood to be waiting to see what type of investment is made in the squad this summer before deciding his own future.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions are looking to strengthen their grip on the trophy and would not hesistate to make a bid of over £100 million ($135m) if Hazard became available. City would also be willing to match his £300,000-per-week wage demands.

PSG have offered Gianluigi Buffon a two-year contract, according to ESPN .

Buffon is to leave Juventus at the end of the season, with this weekend’s game against Hellas Verona set to be his last at the club, and the French champions are keen to acquire a new goalkeeper.

Kevin Trapp is set to be sold this summer, and new coach Thomas Tuchel has identified Buffon as a possible replacement, with the veteran Italian seen as the perfect mentor for 25-year-old stopper Alphonse Areola.

Manchester City and Liverpool are in a race to sign Gianluigi Buffon, The Sun claims.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper confirmed he will leave Juventus but will not retire at the end of the season, leaving himself open to offers.

And the Premier League duo are hoping to land the legendary shot-stopper, but there is expected to be even more interest in him.

Arsenal are ready to sell Aaron Ramsey if he doesn’t agree to a new contract before next season, reports The Sun.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract and has drawn interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus.

With talks ongoing between the Gunners and Ramsey’s representatives, the club could be forced to sell if more progress isn’t made.