Man Dies A Day After He Gave Out Part Of His Land As Graveyard To His Community

Quite an Unbelievable story but the poster swore is true, According to Mustapha the man bought the land, and gave out part of it to be used as graveyard, cos the the community Graveyard was filled up, and guess what he died that same night, The shocking part is that he was buried on his land.. The incident happened in Lagos.

-Ebiwalis


