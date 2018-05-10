Local News

Man Faints After Being Punched At A PVC Registration Centre (Photos+Video)

 

Scene of the incident

Some Nigerians who were in a queue at a PVC registration centre earlier today at the Alapere area of Lagos, were left in panic and total shock after a young man fell on the ground and fainted when he was punched.

According to an eye witness who made the revelation on a popular online platform, a fight broke out due to insufficient INEC CVR application forms, and a man was punched.

Below is how the incident was narrated as well a video clip from the scene;


