Man gets electrocuted while attempting suicide in Port Harcourt (Photos)

A young Nigerian man reportedly got electrocuted on Sunday while he was attempting to commit suicide in GRA, Port Harcourt.

According to Facebook user, Effc Chiko, who shared the photos online, the yet to be identified man attempted the suicide by climbing a high tension pole in GRA Port Harcourt.

While onlookers begged him with 1Million Naira not to go ahead with his plans, he got electrocuted and fell from the pole.

Efcc Chiko wrote:

Happening Now at Jevinik PH This Young man wanted to commit suicide and climbed a high tension wire.. He was begged with 1 million naira to climb down, the boy refused and went high before he was finally electrocuted and fell from the pole

