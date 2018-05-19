Man Kidnaps The Wife Of His Ex Employer In Lagos…You Won’t Believe Why

According to a report by Vanguard, a Lagos State prosecution witness, Inspector Gbenga Faguiro, in the ongoing trial of five suspected kidnappers, yesterday, told an Igbosere High Court, sitting in Lagos how one of the defendants kidnapped his boss’ wife, Mrs Glory Emole, and demanded $ 70,000 as ransom.

The defendants, facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping preferred against them by Lagos State, are Chukwunonso Victor, Ifeanyi Maduako, Obinna Nwanko and Chidiebere Nwoye.

Inspector Gbenga Faguiro informed the court that the first defendant, Chukwunonso Victor, was an employee of the victim’s husband before he was sacked over misconduct. Inspector Gbenga Faguiro said during investigation, the first defendant told him that the victim’s husband was his boss before he was sacked for fighting in the office.

He said: “The first defendant said he travelled to China and spent four years there and on his return, he met a lady with whom they were friends before he travelled and they got married, and then she gave birth but after some time, the baby died. So the first defendant got angry and said it was his boss that killed his child because he had warned him not to get married to her.

“The first defendant called the other defendants and one Azeez, who is at large, were caught with offensive weapons with which they kidnapped the victim.“

He said that the victim on November 19 ,2012, at about 8:30 am, was about leaving her house at 7, Unity Street, Ogudu GRA, Lagos, when she gave key to her security guard to open the gate and as she was about getting into the car, six gunmen accosted her and immediately held her hostage.

The witness, who was testifying before Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo, said the “Mallam started shouting Allah, Allah, don’t kill me.”

The witness said the victim was eventually driven to an isolated place at Ikorodu.

“When they got to Ikorodu, the hotel they wanted to use was an abandoned hotel, they brought her out hooded, put her inside the booth and drove off. When they got inside, they asked her to call her husband and they started demanding a ransom of $300,000.”

Faguiro, who was led in evidence by the Lagos State Prosecutor, Dr Babajide Martins, said the victim’s brother eventually paid $70,000 to one of the suspects, who is at large, at Ojodu Berger area of Lagos.

He said: “Chukwunonso and the other defendants, after collecting the money, also took one of the victim’s phones from her bag. They also used her Automated Teller Machine, ATM, card to withdraw money from her account.”

While this was going on, her husband, Chika Emole, reported the case at Ogudu Police Station, where the case was transferred to Special Investigation Bureau, SIB, Ikeja.

“When the woman came to give statement, she said the defendants were still with one of her phones. The SIB then collected the phone number and tracked it. That was how the first defendant, Chukwunonso, was arrested, which led to the arrest of the other defendants.”

Justice Lawal-Akapo adjourned the case till today for cross examination.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria