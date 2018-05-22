Local News

Man Kills Girlfriend For Money Ritual, Stuffs Her Body Inside Bucket In Lagos (Graphic Photos)

The woman was beheaded and used for money rituals by the boyfriend in Lagos

A yet-to-be identified Nigerian man has reportedly killed his girlfriend for money ritual. The sad incident happened at Balogun Street Oshodi, beside Chrestin Hotel in Lagos.

According to Raphael Oluwaseun who shared the graphic photos on social media, the sad incident happened around 3:30 am. The killer has been arrested and taken to police station.

He wrote: “you ladies, please know the person you are going out with. It’s just happen this morning in my street, Balogun Street Oshodi.  A guy just killed his girlfrend.”

He added: It happened around 3:30 am. The body is still in front of Chrestin now, but Akinpelu have taken the guy to station.”

See more photos below:

