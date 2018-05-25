Entertainment

Man on a Date forces Lady To Pay For Their Food, For Refusing To See Him Again

Some men can be very Dramatic sha, They expect you to spread your legs wide, each time they spend money, lol.. but this guy met the wrong girl, Here’s how it all began, they went on a date, and the lady started avoiding him after he sounded like a rapist, thats according to her statement, Now the guy wants her to pay half of their meal, because he can’t spend on a lady and not get anything in return. But she came prepared because she just exposed him on twitter.

See her Post below!

-Ebiwalisgosssip


