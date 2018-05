Facebook user, Auwalu Kudu posted a photo of himself praying at the tombs of the Yar’Adua’s in Katsina State.

He wrote;

“Praying for God’s mercy at the tomb of late president Umar Musa Yaradua ,his father Alhaji Musa Yaradua and his late elder brother Maj-General Sbhehu Musa Yaradua at the famous Wali Danmarna cemetery in Katsina on Tuesday.”

