Man Shocked After Friend Who Left For Canada A Week Ago Called Him And Was Weeping… Find Out Why

A Twitter user identified simply as Director D, (@dijiaderoGBA), has taken to the social networking platform to narrate the story of how his friend who left Nigeria for Canada a week ago, wept on phone when he called him because he felt that he wasted 25 years of his life in Nigeria.

Read tweets below;

“A friend of mine just left Nigeria for Canada last week. Just got off the phone with him & I was surprised when man started crying & I asked why he was doing that & he said “I feel like I wasted 25years of my life in Nigeria. Oh Nigeria, what have we done to deserve all these?

“Let me say this in pidgin “If you never reach another man’s farm, you no go know say person farm big pass your own. Hopefully, Nigeria will be a better country for us all but really, seems we aren’t enjoying anything in this Nation.”

