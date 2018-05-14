Local News

Man Slumps After Receiving Hot Slaps From Policeman For Refusing A Phone Check (Photos)

It has been reported that mild confusion took over the Ojodu Abiodun area of Lagos recently after a young man lost consciousness due to the numerous slaps he received at the back of his head, from a policeman.

The incident reportedly happened today. The man was slapped repeatedly by policeman who wanted to check his phone.

Local reports show that the victim had refused to give the policeman his password. This angered the officer and he descended on him. He also wanted to drag him to the Adugboluja Police Station, but the victim refused.

The beating only stopped after the young man slumped and passed out. He was promptly rushed to Ewa Hospital, by passers by. It was gathered that policemen are notorious for this habit in that axis.

See another photo below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Young Man Discovered Inside a Dirty Canal In Mushin, Lagos (Photos+Video)

Why Yahoo Boys Are Still ‘Mugus’ To The Whites – Fela’s Son, Seun Kuti

Buhari Reveals What Nigeria Will Do With $320 Million Abacha Loot

Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph Speaks On Crazy Romance In Uncompleted Building (Video)

Has Neymar’s Worst Nightmare Arrived In Paris?

Naira Depreciates Against Dollar At Parallel Market

Trial Of White Farmer Who Forced Black Man To Eat Faeces Opens In South Africa

The Celebrity Status of Yahoo Boys in Nigeria

2018 Election: Presidential Aspirant Dumps Party Over N7.4million Levy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *