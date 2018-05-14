News

Man Slumps After Receiving Many Slaps From Police Officer For Refusing A Phone Check

There was a mild confusion, this morning, at Ojodu Abiodun, Lagos, after a young man lost consciousness due to the numerous slaps he received at the back of his head, from a policeman who wanted to check his phone.

According to reports, the victim had refused to give the policeman his password. This angered the officer and he descended on him. He also wanted to drag him to the Adugboluja Police Station, but the victim refused.

The beating only stopped after the young man slumped and passed out. He was promptly rushed to Ewa Hospital, by passers by. It was gathered that policemen are notorious for this habit in that axis.

Source — ToriMill


You may also like

Massive crowd welcomes President Buhari to Jigawa state (Photos)

Sons of Nigerian politicians fight over whose dad is the richest

Sultan Of Sokoto Sends Message To Muslims Concerning Ramadan

‘What Will Happen To Naira, NNPC If I Become President’- Atiku Speaks

Man Faints At Car Park After Taking Tramadol For The 1st Time In Onitsha (Video)

Club 57 denies EFCC arrested their customers last Thursday

Leah Shaibu marks 15th birthday in Boko Haram custody

”President Buhari has done very well in all ramifications, he deserves a second term” – Chris Ngige

‘Satan Provides Jobs For Idle Hands, Even Yusuf Buhari Is A Bike Rider Because Of Idleness’ – Reno Omokri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *