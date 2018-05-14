Man Slumps After Receiving Many Slaps From Police Officer For Refusing A Phone Check

There was a mild confusion, this morning, at Ojodu Abiodun, Lagos, after a young man lost consciousness due to the numerous slaps he received at the back of his head, from a policeman who wanted to check his phone.

According to reports, the victim had refused to give the policeman his password. This angered the officer and he descended on him. He also wanted to drag him to the Adugboluja Police Station, but the victim refused.

The beating only stopped after the young man slumped and passed out. He was promptly rushed to Ewa Hospital, by passers by. It was gathered that policemen are notorious for this habit in that axis.

Source — ToriMill