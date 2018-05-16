Man Stabs Beautiful 19-Year-Old Girl To Death For Refusing To Date Him (Photo)

The late Chinyere Ebere

A 25-year-old man, Saliu Oladayo has been arrested by men of the Ondo State police command for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Akure, Ondo state capital, after she refused to date him.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the suspect was said to have stabbed 19-year-old girl, Chinyere Ebere, to death following an argument between the deceased and the suspect at Obasuyi street in Ijoka area of the state capital.

According to a source, the suspect had been asking the young lady to date him for a long time while the lady refused to all his overtures and advances.

He, however, said that an argument ensued between the two, explaining that, the suspect claimed that the deceased insulted him and allegedly took a knife and stabbed the girl to death.

Speaking on the death of her daughter, Mrs Lovelyn Nwama, explained that, her daughter just came back home after writing her final SSCE examination before she was stabbed to death by the suspect

The mother said ”my daughter just came back home from where she went to write her WAEC yesterday. I observed some changes in her which led me to beat her before the unfortunate incident.





“I was in my shop when some neighbours alerted the police and I rushed to the scene of the incident only found my daughter in her pool of blood”

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Femi Joseph, explained that the suspect was asking the girl to date him which she refused.

According to the PPRO, the suspect claimed that the deceased embarrassed him publicly which infuriated the suspect, who stabbed her, leading to her death.

Joseph, however, said the suspect has been arrested and the police would soon charge him to court after investigation.

