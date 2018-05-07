Entertainment

Man Stabs His Babymama To Death On Her Birthday For giving Him a Romantic Slap (Photos)

A Young lady with a promising future has thrown her family into mourning after been stabbed to death by her babydaddy on her own birthday in Buguma, Kalabari, Rivers state. Her Sister who is currently grieving on Facebook said the Guy is even yet to pay her bride price, and that he has been threatening her since, Another Facebook user who witnessed the horrific incident revealed that the Guy stabbed the lady after she gave him what he called ‘Romantic Slap’.. May her soul rest in peace.

See photos below!

Source – Ebiwalisgossip


