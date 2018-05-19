Man Turns His Wife’s Sister Into ‘Sex Machine’ After Deflowering her, But see what the Wife Did

The police in Lagos has arrested a man named Ademola Ojomu for allegedly having frequent sex with his underage sister-in-law, Zainab Busari, in the Palmgrove area of Lagos. .

Ojomu allegedly began to have carnal knowledge of the 15-year-old minor since 2016, when he forcibly deflowered her. .

Narrating her bitter experience, Busari alleged that her aunt’s husband had practically turned her into a “sex machine” as he was sleeping with her at will and on a countless number of occasions. .

a marathon sex machine. He often had sex with me whenever he wishes, particularly when my Aunt is not around. He sleeps with me, at least, four times in a month and usually uses condom to ensure I do not get impregnated. .

There are times he does quickies with me, whenever he realises that the wife is in the neighborhood, but not yet in the apartment,” she said. .

Ojomu’s alleged sexual escapades with the minor, however, came into the open, when Busari summoned courage and revealed her ordeals in the hands of her aunt’s husband to her teacher in her school.

But the school, which was obviously trying to protect its own name and image, was said to have allegedly swept the matter under the carpet. .

The relations of the suspect had waded in to prevent the case from being divulged to the public. The family members have moved in to ensure that the case is not escalated. They said it is a family matter.

The man has a child and his wife is pregnant. She wants the case to be withdrawn from the police station so that he would not lose his job.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, confirmed Ojomu’s arrest, adding that he would be charged to court on Monday.