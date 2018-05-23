Man Utd target Willian ‘loves Chelsea’ but won’t stay for Conte

Willian is eager to stay with Chelsea next season – though not if manager Antonio Conte remains in charge.





The Brazilian went public on their rift by plastering over Conte’s image in a picture of the squad celebrating Saturday’s FA Cup win over Manchester United.

A Chelsea insider told The Sun: “Willian loves Chelsea. The club means so much to him.

“It’s not even that he loves life in London. It’s Chelsea.

“He was on his way to Tottenham and did a U-turn to sign for Chelsea after all.”

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Willian, who started just one of Chelsea’s last five games of last season.

But he is now watching developments along with several other key players with regard to Conte’s own future with the Italian braced for the sack.