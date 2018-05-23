Entertainment

Man Utd target Willian ‘loves Chelsea’ but won’t stay for Conte

Willian is eager to stay with Chelsea next season – though not if manager Antonio Conte remains in charge.


The Brazilian went public on their rift by plastering over Conte’s image in a picture of the squad celebrating Saturday’s FA Cup win over Manchester United.

A Chelsea insider told The Sun: “Willian loves Chelsea. The club means so much to him.

“It’s not even that he loves life in London. It’s Chelsea.

“He was on his way to Tottenham and did a U-turn to sign for Chelsea after all.”

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Willian, who started just one of Chelsea’s last five games of last season.

But he is now watching developments along with several other key players with regard to Conte’s own future with the Italian braced for the sack.


Post Views:
40

Tags

You may also like

Photos Of BBNaija’s Alex As Edo Bride

“I Am Not A Wife Material, I Am Not A Feminist” – Nigerian Lady, As She Smokes

See Actress Chika Ike Oozes Sexiness In Bikini

Video: Chelsea star says Manchester United ‘can suck our d***s’ after FA Cup final

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make First Official Appearance As A Married Couple

What will you do if there is no power for 4 Days?

Abuja village where twins are killed by hanging “because they are evil”

Slay Queen arrested for faking her own kidnap in order to offset debts

#BBNaija: Anto lands first Acting role in Comedy Stage Play

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *