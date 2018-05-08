Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Man who paid bride price of a lady three weeks after he met her blast critics

Obinna Ohajianya wedding to a lady three weeks after he met her has been described as “risky” by most social media users who opined that three weeks is too short to get to know someone you plan to spend the rest of your life with.

Recall Obinna took to his facebook to share the good news;

“I found this girl just three weeks ago, but I have gone for her introduction, next two weeks am going to complete the marriage journey steps before our traditional wedding.

“So what I’m trying to say GUYS if you see whom you love go for her for marriage not for sex.

“Relationship is not love. #obichereme #2018 #matrimony. WAIT FOR US, WE COMING THROUGH”

However, Obinna and his lady, Queen Desire are determined to prove the naysayers wrong.

They are now preparing for their traditional wedding set for May 18. Taking to his Facebook, the groom wrote:

“There is no one who does not like soup with fish in it. #letdemsay BUT #obichereme #obicherem is the colour of “TRUE LOVE” #Godgiving #Godgift we don’t need years to know what God gives.

Only the wise can know the sign from a far. God is Love, Love is God. Now tell me what else is Love? I repeat Relationship is not Love. Call me anywhere I will explain and you will understand. God bless you’ll.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Please respect the mother of my child – Teddy A begs

Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess

Timaya Reveals Why He Doesn’t Show Off His Girlfriend Like Davido

Davido Reacts To Viral Photo Of Chioma And Cee-c

I Have Very Small Chest Because I Was A Footballer – Beautiful Ghanaian Actress Says (Photos)

”If You Love Oral S3x Open Up And Tell Your Partner” – Tonto Dike Advises Followers

Rihanna Wears Elaborate Dress and Papal Mitre to 2018 Met Gala

Denrele Edun causes controversy as he finally admits his s3xuality

President Buhari embarks on a 4-day UK trip to see his doctors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *