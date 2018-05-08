Man who paid bride price of a lady three weeks after he met her blast critics

Obinna Ohajianya wedding to a lady three weeks after he met her has been described as “risky” by most social media users who opined that three weeks is too short to get to know someone you plan to spend the rest of your life with.

Recall Obinna took to his facebook to share the good news;

“I found this girl just three weeks ago, but I have gone for her introduction, next two weeks am going to complete the marriage journey steps before our traditional wedding.

“So what I’m trying to say GUYS if you see whom you love go for her for marriage not for sex.

“Relationship is not love. #obichereme #2018 #matrimony. WAIT FOR US, WE COMING THROUGH”

However, Obinna and his lady, Queen Desire are determined to prove the naysayers wrong.

They are now preparing for their traditional wedding set for May 18. Taking to his Facebook, the groom wrote:

“There is no one who does not like soup with fish in it. #letdemsay BUT #obichereme #obicherem is the colour of “TRUE LOVE” #Godgiving #Godgift we don’t need years to know what God gives. Only the wise can know the sign from a far. God is Love, Love is God. Now tell me what else is Love? I repeat Relationship is not Love. Call me anywhere I will explain and you will understand. God bless you’ll.”

Leave a Comment…

comments