Gossip

Manchester United want to win FA Cup for Ferguson, says Mata


Manchester United have to win the FA Cup in honour of the club’s former manager Alex Ferguson, who is in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery, Juan Mata has said.

United confirmed on Saturday the 76-year-old is recovering from a brain haemorrhage after a procedure that went “very well”, with no further medical updates released since.



Messages of support for Ferguson and his family have been sent from around the world of football, with the Scot considered one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport.

And Mata says United, who face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 19, must fight to win the competition for Ferguson.

“This Saturday, all of us were overwhelmed by the news about Sir Alex Ferguson’s health condition,” Mata wrote in his weekly blog on the United website.

“This circumstance has had a huge impact on Manchester United, as you can imagine. All of us are united right now, wishing Sir Alex a speedy recovery. He has been a unique and fundamental figure in the football world over the last few decades.

“I’ve never been coached by him, unfortunately, yet I know well his incomparable legacy on this club, that winning mentality and fighting gene that we must honour in the last three games of the season, especially in the FA Cup final.

“To achieve that, we are going to work hard while we eagerly await good news about Sir Alex’s recovery.”

Source: www.fourfourtwo.com


Tags

You may also like

Ancelotti: ‘Coppa Italia final? I’ll wear AC Milan jersey’

Florentin Pogba clashes with teammates after walking off pitch

Lionel Messi demands Barcelona sell star to accommodate Antoine Griezmann – Spanish media

Report: Real Madrid, Barcelona Chasing Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

Comedian Kenny Blaq happily shows off the interior of his home (Photos)

#BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance

Teddy A’s babymama throws son a Spiderman themed birthday party (Photos+Video)

Davido shares adorable video of his second daughter, Hailey, taking her first steps

Mayorkun dedicates his Headies 2018 next rated award to Davido

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *