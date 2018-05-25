Many Injured As Armed Attackers Storm Community In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

One of the victims of the attack

Many have been injured in a clash between two communities in Rivers state. It was revealed that few weeks ago, some female farmers from Nonwa community were attacked while harvesting their produce.

The attack which left many injured were allegedly carried out by some youths from Ekporo community. The attacker reportedly injured the women and warned them not to return to the farm again.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, another set of attack was launched by the same attackers on Nonwa farmers, both men and women were not spared in the attack.

The people of Ogu town are calling on the relevant authorities to come to their aid in order to prevent more violent clashes.

See more photos:

