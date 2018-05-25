Local News

Many Injured As Armed Attackers Storm Community In Rivers (Graphic Photos)

 

One of the victims of the attack

Many have been injured in a clash between two communities in Rivers state. It was revealed that few weeks ago, some female farmers from Nonwa community were attacked while harvesting their produce.

The attack which left many injured were allegedly carried out by some youths from Ekporo community. The attacker reportedly injured the women and warned them not to return to the farm again.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, another set of attack was launched by the same attackers on Nonwa farmers, both men and women were not spared in the attack.

The people of Ogu town are calling on the relevant authorities to come to their aid in order to prevent more violent clashes.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BBNaija: Cee-C Reveals How Getting Richer Has Transformed Her Style (Video)

Nigerian Actress Exposes Movie Director Who Nearly Exploited Her Sexually (Photos)

Unbelievable: Man Caught On Camera Teaching His Baby Daughter How To Smoke A Cigarette (Photos)

More Trouble For Singer Runtown As Eric Many Slams Him With Fresh N267million Lawsuit

Nollywood Actress Ini Edo Slays In Pink Jumpsuit

Actress Rachael Okonkwo Looks Stunning In New Pre-Birthday Photos

23-Year-Old Woman Falls In Love With Sugar Daddy Who Is 24 Years Older Than Her (Photos)

Woman Accidentally Feeds Her Baby With Poisoned Breast Milk After Being Beaten By Snake

Femi Fani-Kayode’s Wife Gives Birth To Triplets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *