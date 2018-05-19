Local News

Many Injured As Thugs Disrupt APC Congress In Ondo (Photos)

Some of the people left injured during the attack in Ondo state (Photo: PoliticsNigeria)

Some hoodlums disrupted the All Progressives Congress scheduled to hold in Ondo state today, leaving many people seriously injured.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the hoodlums stormed the venue in Akure, the state capital armed with sticks and clubs and attacked delegates and members as well as newsmen at the venue.

The hoodlums also set a bonfire built with automobile tyres in front of the venue. The Ondo state factional congress involved those loyal to the suspended Chairman, Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke.

Some of the delegates had earlier arrived at the venue and were waiting for the exercise to start while the hoodlums arrived and disrupted the venue.

The Congress, therefore, ended abruptly as delegates and everyone present ran for cover.

