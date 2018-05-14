Local News

Many Killed, Others Injured As Truck Carrying Onions Crashes In Kogi (Graphic Photos)

 

The accident scene

A terrible accident that claimed the lives of many and injured others happened just now along Koto, Kogi state

The news was shared by a Facebook user who lives in Lokoja.

It is unclear how it happened but from the photos, it appears that the victims are onion sellers who market the commodity in bulk.

See more photos:

