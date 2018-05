One of the victims

Many students of Ovim Girls Secondary Secondary in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, were this early morning, left injured after they were attacked by suspected rapists.

According to reports, the rapists came into the school armed with dangerous weapons like cutlass, iron rod and other weapons.

See more photos of the students who are currently receiving medical treatments at the hospital below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria