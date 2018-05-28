Entertainment

Mariah Carey sells her $13.2m engagement ring from ex-fiancé James Packer for $2.78m

Pop queen, Mariah Carey, 48, has reportedly sold the $13.2million engagement ring her ex-fiancé James Packer, 50, gave her in 2016 during their brief relationship.

According to the New York Post, a source claimed that one of Mariah’s business managers ‘quietly’ sold the ring to an LA jeweller for $2.78million.

The singer’s publicist told Page Six: ‘Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity.’

‘That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend,’ they concluded.

An insider added that ‘a confidentiality agreement was signed’, meaning that full details of the engagement ring’s sale may never be confirmed.

‘Mariah Carey’s public relations people are desperately trying to keep the story from the press, and have threatened the jeweller with litigation if he discloses her name,’ they said.

Mariah who got engaged to James, an Australian billionaire and casino mogul, in January 2016 after a brief romance separated from him in October 2016.

In an interview with The Australian newspaper, the wealthy businessman said his relationship with the singer, who is now dating her younger backing dancer, 35-year-old Bryan Tanaka was a ‘mistake.’

-E!


