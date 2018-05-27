Marriage: “Joining you soon bro” — Don Jazzy tells Banky W

Don Jazzy may be getting married soon.. and the whole world will of course be happy for the Veteran Music Producer.

The music producer has on social media been joking about his quest for a wife, and how he’s desperate to tie the knot too.. We all know of his obsession with Rihanna, and that of Linda Ikeji, who recently got engaged, pregnant.

Though Jazzy has been insinuating that he is still and searching, but then, after a chat he had with Banky on Instagram, it may seem as though he has someone in mind to tie the knot with.

Don Jazzy posted a video of himself dancing at a wedding with caption;

If you ever think you can’t dance. Just remember this. You can’t be that bad. I decided to start going out more. Came all the way to this wedding maybe I will see wife ��‍♂. Everybody was taken sha. But dear future wife, just know that I will embarrass u with my dance moves forever. Take me as I am. I don talk my own. �

When Banky W responded saying the day he gets married, he won’t only break the internet but cause an earthquake, Don Jazzy replied, saying he doesn’t want the internet to break but just witness pure happiness.

He ended with ‘JOINING YOU SOON BRO DON’T WORRY’

This has sent fans into a frenzy as they believe he may be already secretly engaged.

