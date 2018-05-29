Married Woman Travels For 3 Months…What She Met In Her Home After Coming Back Will Shock You

A woman has shared a shocking story about what happened in her matrimonial home when she left it for some months

The unnamed woman who made the revelation in a story she shared via The Nation, she revealed that another woman has taken over her home.

Check out how she told it below:

“Right now, I’m broken to pieces, I’m so hurt and I’m at the verge of losing it.

“I’ve been married for two years and we have a son.

“My so called husband never misses clubbing every Friday, still I don’t complain, I see different calls and messages from ladies on his phone, I still chose to ignore.

“You won’t believe I had to travel for just three weeks, guess what I found when I got back.

“First he had changed the lock to the gate, without telling me about it.

“I had to get someone to help break the lock. When I entered the house, I discovered another Lady had moved into my matrimonial home.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes, when he came home. He had no excuse and he was not sorry, Infact as I type this, he has packed my things out.

“God knows I never wronged this man for once. I’m with a nine months old baby.

“I’m 26 years, and right before my eyes, my whole world came tumbling down.

“Well I have decided to just accept the fact that he is gone, and work with my last breath to ensure I take good care of my Son.

“I just had a fibroadenomas surgery done. And he could not even call to ask me how it was. I am deeply hurt. Anyway, I believe this tribulations shall pass.

“Please I need advice from everyone, what business can I start on social Media with 50k?

“I can’t afford a shop right now. Please help me with ideas.”

