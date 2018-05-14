Martins, Onyekwuru & More: Big Players Who Were Left Out From Super Eagles’ 30-man World Cup Squad

Nigerian players excluded in World Cup list





The Nigerian Football Federaltion (NFF) on Monday, released a 30-man provisioinal list as part of FIFA’s requirement that all participating countries in the 2018 World Cup in Russia are mandated to submit.

As expected with every provisional list, there will be some outcry by fans over some of their favourite players that did not make the list, but sadly it is a 30 man list and cannot contain all the favourite players of the fans.

Here are five Nigerian big players that were omitted from the provisional 30 man World Cup squad list.

1. Henry Onyekuru:

The Everton striker who is currently on loan to Belgian side Anderlecht is almost a guarantee to make the World Cup team for the Super Eagles but rather than making the provisional squad list, Onyekuru made our list for World Cup absentees.

The 20-year-old suffered a devastating injury against former club Eupen on December 22 and scan revealed he will be out for six month. Onyekuru may be back in action as he has resumed full training, but that definitly was not enough to please Gernot Rohr.

2. Obafemi Martins:

There was huge belief that Obafemi Martins will be included in the Super Eagles World Cup squad considering his experience but a gory injury suffered in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, April 3 against Kashima Antlers – ruled out Obagoal from this year’s World Cup.

3. Vincent Enyeama:

Enyeama has been the number one shot-stopper for the Super Eagles for long before his feud with former coach Sunday Oliseh, that made him embark on self exile. They were calls for him to rejoin the Eagles especially after Oliseh resigned from his position.

But incessant injuries have troubled the Lille goalie and it came as little surprise that he is not on the 30 man provisional squad list for the Eagles.

4. Brown Ideye:

Ideye is not a new name as long as the Super Eagles is concern, but what is actually news is the fact that he did not make Rohr’s 30 man provisional list , even when he ply his trade for Spanish La Liga side Malaga.

5. Junior Ajayi:

Ajayi who ply his trade for Egyptian side Al Ahly was touted to at least make the provisional list for the World Cup after he was invited to the friendly tie against Poland and Serbia .Sadly the young lad will have to look into future World Cup as he still have age on his side.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria