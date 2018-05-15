Local News

Massive 9-Foot Shark Caught By A Fisherman (Photos)

The giant shark

A nine-foot shark weighing in at 28 stone was caught in British waters today off the coast of Devon, according to a report by Dailymail.

It was gathered that fishermen battled for more than an hour to reel in the massive porbeagle near Hartland Point.

It was caught by Steve Saxby, 67, of south Molton, Devon, on a chartered fishing trip. Skipper Dan Hawkins said the giant fish was then carefully released back into the wild.

It is the second monster shark caught in a few weeks aboard charters run by Mr Hawkins. A 300Ilb specimen was caught in late April.

See more photos below:

