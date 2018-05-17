Local News

Massive Crowd As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Storms IDP Camps In Benue (Photos)

 

Yemi Osinbaji in Benue

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on Tuesday, visited Internally Displaced Person’s camps in Benue State, Punch Metro reports.

He was said to have brought to the IDPs a message of hope and restoration.

Benue had experienced several attacks by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, leading to the killing of hundreds of people, with thousands currently displaced from their ancestral lands.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

2019 Presidency: PDP Shops For Serving Governor

7 Facts You Didn’t Know About Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar At Parallel Market

Bank Worker, Policeman Killed As Armed Robbers Attack Popular Bank In Ekiti State (Photos)

My Body Na Ebeano – Peter Okoye Goes Shirtless In New Photo

2018 World Cup: Onyekuru Angry After Super Eagles Snub

BBNaija: Teddy-A Wins ‘Best Big Brother Housemate 2018’ Award At Super Play Pool Party (Photos)

Nice Clapback: Singer, Terry-G Replies Follower Who Mocked Him For Drinking Sachet Water (Photos)

Politician Dies Few Hours After Being Sworn-in As Deputy Vice Chairman Of A Local Government In Oyo (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *