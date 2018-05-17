Massive Crowd As Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Storms IDP Camps In Benue (Photos)

Yemi Osinbaji in Benue

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on Tuesday, visited Internally Displaced Person’s camps in Benue State, Punch Metro reports.

He was said to have brought to the IDPs a message of hope and restoration.

Benue had experienced several attacks by persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, leading to the killing of hundreds of people, with thousands currently displaced from their ancestral lands.

