May 29: Police Uncover Plots To Cause Mayhem In Delta

The Delta State police command has uncovered alleged plots by members of the outlaws Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to disrupt the peace in the state during the May 29 (Democracy Day) celebration.

But the command said it will not fold its arms and allow IPOB and other allied pro-Biafra groups have a field day, as adequate measures have taken to foil whatever they might come up with.

In a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka sternly warned all pro-Biafra groups and their sympathizers to retrace their steps.

Aniamaka said the command will not “condone any form of ill motivated protest or agitation that will jeopardize the peace and progress of the state.”







He recalled that not too long ago “the ill-advised activities of these outlawed groups resulted in so many deaths of the innocent, destruction of property, disruption of business activities, amongst others, and warns that the police and other security agencies will not fold their arms and watch persons or group of persons foment trouble that will disrupt the peace and order in the state.”







While acknowledging the “constitutional rights of law abiding citizens to embark on processions, picketing or other forms of protests, he noted that the rights must be exercised within the confines of the law and must not be used to cause anarchy and mayhem.

In the same vein, the state government has said that it will deal decisively with any person or group which activities threaten public peace, order and security.

A statement from the State Ministry of Information, advised members of the public particularly, Deltans to go about their normal and lawful duties and to be weary of the activities of IPOB.

It reiterated the commitment of government to the corporate and peaceful existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

