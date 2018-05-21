Entertainment

May D and wife Carolina are expecting a Baby!

Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodunmila popularly known as May D is expecting a baby with his Swedish wife, Carolina Wassmuth.

The singer shared the news on his Instagram page with the caption;

Looking sexy AF!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍#iyabeji…SEE THE LOVE WEY I GET FOR YOU NA!!! ………….. finish it for me abeg!!

Carolina also shared the same photo on her page saying;

Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you!!! BABABEJI @mrmayd 💙
(Please have in mind that everyone’s body and pregnancy is different. No need to compare bumps or anything else 😘 we all slay in our own way!)

Safe to say they’re expecting twins? Time will tell.

May D already has a child from a previous relationship but this is his first child with Carolina, his wife of two years.

Congratulations to the couple!

Photo Credit: @mrmayd


