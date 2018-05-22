Mayorkun Reveals Reason Why It Is Hard To Toast A Girl On Social Media

Mayorkun

Nigerian singer Mayorkun has revealed the reason why he has refused to ask any girl out on social media.

The singer stated that people are fond of screen-grabbing messages and sending it to blogs.

In a Tweet, the singer revealed that if he decides to make a move on a lady on social media she might send a screenshot to blogs in other to get fame using his status.

He, however, expressed sadness at the fact that he would not be able to make his move on a beautiful lady he spotted on Twitter.

Mayorkun said: “Artistes; Can’t shoot shot on all these platforms . One shot like this, na screenshot, next thing you don cast for instablog . Kai! That’s how this cute girl will just go “

Falz reacted to the post, urging Mayorkun to make his move fast because there is no time to waste. He said: “Lmao. Baba you better shoot No time to check time. “

