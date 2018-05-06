Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale celebrates her son’s Headies Award

Toyin Adewale, actress and mother of Nigeria’s latest next rated star, Mayorkun has taken to Instagram to show appreciation after her son won the much coveted Next Rated award at the 2018 Headies Awards held last night.







The actress wrote:

Oluwa modupe ooooooooooo 💃💃💃💃💃

Thank you Jesus

Thank you Davido

Thank you Mayor

Thank you organizers of Headies Awards

Thank you world

Eseun modupe ooooooo

Mayorkun won the Next Rated Category beating the likes of Johnny Drille, Maleek Berry, Dice Ailes and Zoro.