Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale celebrates her son’s Headies Award

Toyin Adewale, actress and mother of Nigeria’s latest next rated star, Mayorkun has taken to Instagram to show appreciation after her son won the much coveted Next Rated award at the 2018 Headies Awards held last night.
The actress wrote:
Oluwa modupe ooooooooooo 💃💃💃💃💃
Thank you Jesus
Thank you Davido
Thank you Mayor
Thank you organizers of Headies Awards
Thank you world
Eseun modupe ooooooo
Mayorkun won the Next Rated Category beating the likes of Johnny Drille, Maleek Berry, Dice Ailes and Zoro.
