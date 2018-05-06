Entertainment, Gossip

Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale celebrates her son’s Headies Award



Toyin Adewale, actress and mother of Nigeria’s latest next rated star, Mayorkun has taken to Instagram to show appreciation after her son won the much coveted Next Rated award at the 2018 Headies Awards held last night.



The actress wrote:

Oluwa modupe ooooooooooo 💃💃💃💃💃
Thank you Jesus
Thank you Davido
Thank you Mayor
Thank you organizers of Headies Awards
Thank you world
Eseun modupe ooooooo

Mayorkun won the Next Rated Category beating the likes of Johnny Drille, Maleek Berry, Dice Ailes and Zoro.


Tags

You may also like

#Headies2018: Niniola gives reason for poor performance

Why I am more obsessed with my female children – Mercy Johnson

Davido Calls Out Nigerian Artistes, Award To His “Baby” Chioma (Video)

Tonto Dikeh And Her Son Step Out In Matching Outfits To Church (photos)

Photos from DJ Sose and Olamide’s wedding

Bike rider rescued from the claws of death after overdosing on tramadol

“Shukura kilo kosi” – Nigerians react to Seyi Shey’s gown to the Headies Award

People Think I’m A Snob, I’m Only Shy – Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha

Gombe state Governor pleads with Davido for “assurance”…. He responds!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *