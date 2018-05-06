Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale congratulates her son for his Headies Award win

Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale has taken to her social media page to thank God for her son’s big win at the Headies.

She also appreciated Davido for his help to her son’s musical career.

The Nollywood actress and mother of Nigeria’s latest next rated star, Mayorkun has taken to Instagram to celebrate her son who won his first ever Headies Award in the just concluded 2018 Headies Award held last night.

The actress wrote:

“Oluwa modupe ooooooooooo 💃💃💃💃💃 Thank you Jesus, Thank you Davido, Thank you Mayor, Thank you organizers of Headies Awards, Thank you world, Eseun modupe ooooooo”

Mayorkun won the Next Rated Category beating the likes of Johnny Drille, Maleek Berry, Dice Ailes and Zoro.

