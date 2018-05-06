Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale congratulates her son for his Headies Award win

Mayorkun’s mum, Toyin Adewale has taken to her social media page to thank God for her son’s big win at the Headies.

She also appreciated Davido for his help to her son’s musical career.

The Nollywood actress and mother of Nigeria’s latest next rated star, Mayorkun has taken to Instagram to celebrate her son who won his first ever Headies Award in the just concluded 2018 Headies Award held last night.

The actress wrote:

“Oluwa modupe ooooooooooo 💃💃💃💃💃 Thank you Jesus, Thank you Davido, Thank you Mayor, Thank you organizers of Headies Awards, Thank you world, Eseun modupe ooooooo”

Mayorkun won the Next Rated Category beating the likes of Johnny Drille, Maleek Berry, Dice Ailes and Zoro.

See post below;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Using Your Finger To Decide The Future Of Our Country And Ensure Participation

#BBNaija: Ahneeka gifted N1m by her fans

Actress Uru Eke gets a DM from a man who wants to suck her b**bs

“Suitors now prefer our maids to our daughters for marriage” – Nigerian Parents cries out

“Ambulance with no driver” – Waje calls out Eko hotel (Video)

Davido’s next album will be released in September!

Lady stabbed to death on her birthday by her baby daddy over ‘romantic slap’ in Rivers State

#TheHeadies: Organizers accused of rigging, after allegedly replacing Tiwa Savage with Yemi Alade

Maleek Berry recounts his harrowing experience at 12th Headies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *