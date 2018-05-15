Local News

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu’s Son Graduates From Duke University (Photos)

 

The Abudu family

Media mogul Mo Abudu is a proud mother as her son, Adekoyejo just graduated from Duke University in the class of 2018, with a BA in Political Science with special honors.

Pictured with Mo at the graduation ceremony in North Carolina are her children and their father.

Duke University is a private research university located in Durham, North Carolina. Founded by Methodists and Quakers in the present-day town of Trinity in 1838, the school moved to Durham in 1892.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

President Buhari Arrives Jigawa State (Photos)

Tragedy As Husband Loses Life Trying To Save Wife From Electrocution

How I Contributed To The Decay Called Yahoo Boys – Singer, eLDee The Don Share Regrets

JSS Student, Accomplice Break Into School At Night To ‘Retrieve’ Girlfriend’s Seized Phone

2018 World Cup: Pogba Speaks On Captaining France

Mother Shoots Man Dead In Broad Daylight Outside A School…You Won’t Believe Why (Photos)

Our Greatest Hope Is For Peace – Donald Trump Says At U.S. Embassy Opening In Jerusalem

Panic As Woman Is Found Dead Near A Village In Niger State (Photo)

Two Bachelors Degrees, Two Master’s Degrees & PHD: Meet The Hottest Nigerian Medical Doctor (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *