Media Mogul, Mo Abudu’s Son Graduates From Duke University (Photos)

The Abudu family
Media mogul Mo Abudu is a proud mother as her son, Adekoyejo just graduated from Duke University in the class of 2018, with a BA in Political Science with special honors.
Pictured with Mo at the graduation ceremony in North Carolina are her children and their father.
Duke University is a private research university located in Durham, North Carolina. Founded by Methodists and Quakers in the present-day town of Trinity in 1838, the school moved to Durham in 1892.
See more photos below:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!