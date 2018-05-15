Media Mogul, Mo Abudu’s Son Graduates From Duke University (Photos)

The Abudu family

Media mogul Mo Abudu is a proud mother as her son, Adekoyejo just graduated from Duke University in the class of 2018, with a BA in Political Science with special honors.

Pictured with Mo at the graduation ceremony in North Carolina are her children and their father.

Duke University is a private research university located in Durham, North Carolina. Founded by Methodists and Quakers in the present-day town of Trinity in 1838, the school moved to Durham in 1892.

See more photos below:

