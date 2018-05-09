Meet billionaire daughter, Abimbola Adenuga, who shares the same birthday with her father, Mike Adenuga

So Globacom chairman and billionaire, Mike Adenuga, celebrated his 65th birthday recently.

His beautiful daughter, Abimbola Adenuga happens to be born on the same day as her father and so they celebrated the birthday together.

Without any iota of doubt, Mike Adenuga has made a success of his business so also is he blessed to have brilliant and hardworking children who are making him proud in all the fields of their endeavors.

While many of them are the helms of affairs of his many companies, some have also take a step further to pursue some of their personal businesses.

They most occupy key sectors of his various businesses and doing well at it.

His beautiful daughter, Abimbola Micheal Adenuga is doing so well. She reportedly played a prominent role in celebrating with her father when he turned 65 a few weeks ago.

She also turned 32 on the same day. (April 29th).

She has successful siblings like Adetutu Oyindamola Emilia, Eniola ‘EnnyBoy’, Folashade ‘ShadyGirl’, Adeniyi ‘NiyiBoy’,Prince Michael jnr ‘Bobo ‘Babajide, Tunde ‘Paddy’Abolade and Belinda ‘Bella’ Olubunmi Ajoke.

The in house classy birthday was a double one as she was also very well celebrated with her dad.

This has been the trend all the years as they always celebrate their birthdays together.

She looked beautiful on that Sunday evening and was the cynosure of all eyes as everyone kept congratulating her with her dad.

The beautiful cake also had her name inscribed on it with her dads name.

Abimbola Adenuga caught a picture of a very successful young lady who is doing so well for herself.

She has been at the helms of affairs at her dad’s company, CONOIL Plc for many years now and has exhibited unrivaled performance.

She is the group executive director and she is the only child on the board of directors at CONOIL Plc.

Her large and compassionate heart has made her benefactors to many top NGO’s in Nigeria.

Tall and beautiful are some of the apt words to describe her ,she schooled in Ivy League university like her other siblings too.

