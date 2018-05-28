Local News

Meet Enam Honya, A Stunning Ghanaian Model With Vitiligo (Photos)

 

Enam Honya

Enam Honya is a Ghanaian model who has Vitiligo. This has failed to deter her from achieving her modeling dreams.

Her condition has even propelled her to stand out among her pairs and what is supposed to be a minus to her has become her selling point.

Vitiligo is a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells (melanocytes). This can result in discolored patches in different areas of the body, including the skin, hair, retina and mucous membranes.

