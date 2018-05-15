Meet Hajia Zainab, The Ex Wife Of Africa’s Richest Man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (Photos)

Hajia Dangote

Hajia Dangote is a phantom of delight; like a moment’s apparition poised to become an everlasting ornament, the former wife of Africa’s richest billionaire and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, generates a buzz on the social media as you read. Hajia pulsates the essence of glamour, elegance and unrestrained aura even from her pictures.

Thousands of folk spanning different social divides, have been engaged in a mad rush to see the face of the woman that once commanded the love and attention of the continent’s wealthiest magnate and philanthropist.

There is no gainsaying Hajia once made Dangote’s heart quiver and palpitate. The ravishing woman is the mother of Aliko’s beautiful daughters including the one that is getting married to Jamil, the son of a former Inspector General (IG) of Police.

Hajia (right) and her daughters

Hajia is undoubtedly a woman to treasure. Unlike many a rich, privileged woman who totter into wealth via meticulous planning, cunning and mischief, Hajia won her ex-husband’s heart fair and square.

She nurtured no desperation to marry into money; having emerged from enviable pedigree, she personifies the girth and depth of nobility, wealth and sophistication.

It was therefore, a rude shock to friends and family of the Dangotes when Aliko and Hajia went their separate ways. But even in their separation, there are lessons to be learnt; there was no sludge fest.

The couple didn’t wash their dirty linen in public; neither party played to the gallery or attempted to smear the other in the mainstream or new media.

Hajiya and her daughter during her recent wedding

They were civil in separation as they were in matrimony thus offering priceless lessons to peer about the demands and responsibilities of adult engagements like marriage and its aftermath.

Hajia’s daughters apparently take after her in humility, tact, sophistication and godliness, traits she shares with her former husband and Africa’s richest billionaire.

While she hasn’t been really visible on the social radar since her separation from her husband, Hajia’s on the social media indicates a fresh resolve to be seen and heard in high society circuits, according to pundits.

Whatever the case, the social space will continue to celebrate Hajia Dangote, for her beauty, humility, and elegance.

Credits: TheCapitalNG

