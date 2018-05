Michael Nwokolo

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Michael Nwokolo is being talked about on Twitter since a picture of his numerous educational qualifications emerged.

His office in Lagos is filled with awards and recognitions leaving just a little space for him to settle down and work.

As a DSP, he has a Ph.D which is a rarity in Nigeria. Michael Nwokolo works as the Head, Latent Finger Unit, Forensic and Crime Data section.

