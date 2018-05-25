Meet Olu-Heavy, Nigeria’s ‘Strongest Man’ Who Is Participating In ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Competition (Photos)

Nigeria’s Fadesire

A London-based Nigerian man identified as Oluwatofunmi Fadesire, has taken to his Twitter page to announce that he has been picked to represent Nigeria at the “World’s Strongest Man competition”.

Fadesire also known as Olu-Heavy, who finally got his wish to participate in the world contest, shared a photo of himself with the people he would be competing with, and expressed that he finally made it.

Olu-Heavy who weighs 156kg and competes in the Super Heavyweight class for people who weigh over 120kg, posted the photo and wrote: “Finally made it. .representing Nigeria.”

It was gathered that the Nigeria’s strongest man started weightlifting after watching videos of people doing the spot on YouTube.

The young man who grew up in Ebute-Metta, Alagomegi, had studied at the University of Lagos state. He started competing in Nigeria in 2014, and he was named the strongest man in Nigeria after he travelled abroad.

He represented Nigeria at the Inaugural Arnold Classic Africa which took place in 2016, at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

