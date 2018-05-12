Meet Super Hot Female Weather Reporter Driving Men Crazy On Social Media (Photos)

Michelle Rotella





Michelle Rotella, is an American fast-rising actress, dancer and currently the Weekend Meteorologist for WCCB, Charlotte’s CW in North Carolina, who is driving guys crazy on social media for her curvaceous body.





The Maryland-born who isn’t just pretty and curvy has an associate’s degree in Arts and Sciences, and B.S. in Meteorology from the Florida State University, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Michelle who has over 1k posts on her Instagram page has over 9k followers.

See more photos of Michelle below.