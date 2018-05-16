Meet the Hot Nigerian Girl with the Bum Bum that ‘Talks’ (Photos+Video)

Jane Mena is a tall, slim and beautiful young lady who is very talented in dancing as well as being energetic. Her Instagram page remains stuck with sultry photos of the lady that leave her followers drooling.







She is blessed with a flexible waist and a hot bum that seems to be talking to the beat of the music when she shakes in front of the camera.

According to the reports gathered, she is one of the best ‘twerkers’ on social media with videos that have gone viral.

Miss Jane has turned down several offers to appear in music videos as a vixen, plus romance invitations from interested men as well as calls for private dance session.



