Gossip, Viral

Meet the Hot Nigerian Girl with the Bum Bum that ‘Talks’ (Photos+Video)

Jane Mena is a tall, slim and beautiful young lady who is very talented in dancing as well as being energetic. Her Instagram page remains stuck with sultry photos of the lady that leave her followers drooling.



She is blessed with a flexible waist and a hot bum that seems to be talking to the beat of the music when she shakes in front of the camera.

According to the reports gathered, she is one of the best ‘twerkers’ on social media with videos that have gone viral.

READ ALSO:  You and your family shall die and not know peace -Femi Fani-Kayode Curses Sowore, Sahara Reporters Over Reports About His Marriage

Miss Jane has turned down several offers to appear in music videos as a vixen, plus romance invitations from interested men as well as calls for private dance session.


Trending Now:



Tags

You may also like

Bobrisky Announces He Would Be Getting Married On Sunday

Singer Jaywon blasts a troll who corrected him after he made a post on IG

Hushpuppi threatens to change citizenship after Adeyanju asked EFCC to investigate him (Video)

Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika gives Dj Cuppy Assurance

Plus size-model, Eva Kiss shows off her massive boobs as she wraps up her NYSC programme (Photos)

“You just dey start” – Davido congratulates Wizkid on his upcoming 02 Arena performance

“I’ll choose Femi Adebayo over Odunlade because he’s a good kisser” – Dayo Amusa reveals (Watch video)

No word from Buhari as nPDP’s ultimatum expires

#BBNaija: Cee-C stuns without makeup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *