Entertainment

Meet The Mum Of Nine Who Is Not A Fan Of Family Planning (Photos)

Meet this incredible mother of nine who is does not believe in family planing. The lady and her husband showed off their 9 kids in a photo that has been trending on social media.

The melanin popping young woman with 1 husband, 9 kids and a banging body says she does not believe in Family Planning.

Read her story below;
“I got pregnant because WE had sex. WE kept our babies because WE don’t get to choose whose life matters more. I am going to mother MY CHILDREN because I brought them into this world. Just because I am a mother of more than what society deemed fit doesn’t mean I am any less of a mother than a 30 year old woman with 2 kids, husband and a white picket fence . And just because WE chose not to abort our children doesn’t mean “I was stupid”.

I laid down and made these babies, therefore I will take care of them like any real mother should until I take my last breatham a Wife!! A Superhero!! A Nurse!! A Chauffer!! A Cook!! A Paramedic!! A Counselor!! A Referee!! Prayer Warrior!! And A Unapologetic Mother of 9!!! Happy Mother’s Day from the Major Household!!!

To all the Moms, Bonus Moms, Grandmothers, Mothers to be, Angel Moms. You are the glue that holds this World together”

 


You may also like

See The Jaw-Dropping Chest Of Plus-Size Model Who Just Wrapped Up Her NYSC

Lady Shares Photos of Made in Nigeria Toys she Bought, & They will Scare You (photos)

Flavour’s Fans Call Him Gay After He Leaked This Shocking Picture Of Himself

Tuface Idibia Reveals The Number 1 Thing That Gives Him Joy

Fan blasts Ubi Franklin for sleeping with all ‘Lunettes’ Ambassadors: Lilian, Tboss and Ceec!

Falz gives relationship advice, tells singer Mayorkun to ‘shoot his shot’

“I suffer, okada don jam me so many times” – Hushpuppi Tells ‘Success’ Story

Any officer who wants to search a citizen must first be searched first”- Nigerian police.

These photos of BamBam will make you fall in love (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *