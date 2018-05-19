Meet The Mum Of Nine Who Is Not A Fan Of Family Planning (Photos)

Meet this incredible mother of nine who is does not believe in family planing. The lady and her husband showed off their 9 kids in a photo that has been trending on social media.

The melanin popping young woman with 1 husband, 9 kids and a banging body says she does not believe in Family Planning.

Read her story below;

“I got pregnant because WE had sex. WE kept our babies because WE don’t get to choose whose life matters more. I am going to mother MY CHILDREN because I brought them into this world. Just because I am a mother of more than what society deemed fit doesn’t mean I am any less of a mother than a 30 year old woman with 2 kids, husband and a white picket fence . And just because WE chose not to abort our children doesn’t mean “I was stupid”.

I laid down and made these babies, therefore I will take care of them like any real mother should until I take my last breath am a Wife!! A Superhero!! A Nurse!! A Chauffer!! A Cook!! A Paramedic!! A Counselor!! A Referee!! Prayer Warrior!! And A Unapologetic Mother of 9!!! Happy Mother’s Day from the Major Household!!!

To all the Moms, Bonus Moms, Grandmothers, Mothers to be, Angel Moms. You are the glue that holds this World together”