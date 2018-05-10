Meet top 10 Yoruba actors and their beautiful wives (Photos)

Not many Yoruba movie lovers might know that most of the talented actors they admire on the screen are married. However these actors are not just married but have very beautiful wives.

It is also noteworthy that these wives can be seen to be quite territorial when it comes to their husbands particularly as regards their female fans.







Below is a list of popular Yoruba actors and their beautiful wives:

Muyiwa and Omolara Ademola



Prolific actor cum filmmaker, Muyiwa Ademola aka Muyiwa Authentic is married to Omolara Ademola. The couple got married 10 years ago and their union is blessed with three lovely kids. Omolara Ademola, who hails from Ekiti state is a graduate of Adult Education & Community Development.



Bolaji (Mr. Latin) & Ronke Amusan



Renowned comic actor, Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin is married to Ronke Amusan, a movie writer and producer. The couple, who met in Isabo, Abeokuta in Ogun state, have two kids together. Ronke, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, is currently based in Dublin with their children.