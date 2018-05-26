Local News

Meet Yekaterina Lisina, Tallest Professional Model With Longest Legs (Photos)

 

Yekaterina Viktorovna (Right)

Yekaterina Viktorovna (born October 15, 1987), is a Russian basketball player who competed for the Russian National Team at the 2008 Summer Olympics, winning the bronze medal.

In her bare feet, Lisina stands 2.06 m tall (6 ft 8.77 in).

In 2014, she ended her professional basketball career.

World record holder

Lisina holds two world records – the record for the woman with the longest legs, and for the tallest professional model – and will appear in the Guinness World Records 2018.

She also has been officially recognized as having the biggest feet of any woman in Russia.

See more photos:

