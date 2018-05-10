Mega Assurance: Davido Reportedly Buys Private Jet, Says It Arrives In 2 Weeks (Photos)

Man of the moment, Davido who is undoubtedly having the best year of his career so far, is about to add another feather to his cap judging by the shocking revelation he just made on social media.

Davido

Multi award-winning singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, who has been in the major headlines in recent weeks, is set to break the internet once again.

The billionaire’s son who had last week gifted his now famous girlfriend, Chioma, a brand new luxury Porshe car on her 23rd brithday, has revealed that he has acquired a private jet.

The DMW Record label boss took to his Twitter page to announce to his millions of fans that he has reportedly become one of the youngest private jet owners in Nigeria.

He tweeted; “Air OBO soon land !! THIS ONE NAH FINAL.”

And when a blogger commented; “OBO is about to get a private jet. Chioma soup oo,” he responded by saying that he has already paid for the luxury aircraft.

“Bought already .. it’s not soup it’s Hard work and Ambition!,” Davido tweeted.





TORI News gathered that the price for a brand-new private jet ranges from $3 million to $90 million. Though second-hand jets are cheaper, they still cost millions of dollars. The most expensive private jet on the market is the Gulfstream G-650, which has a base price of $70 million.

Meanwhile, Davido has also went further to shared screenshots of the documents of the private jet, adding that the aircraft will land in Nigeria in two weeks.

See the screenshots below;