“Meghan is 35 or 36, I will wait for my man and marry for love” – BBNaija’s Uriel

BBNaija 2017 Housemate, Uriel has shared her thoughts on the Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Uriel prayed for her own Prince Charming while referencing Meghan’s age and insisting that she will wait for her man and marry for love.

See what she wrote below ;

The Royal wedding. I need my very own Prince in London. By the way she’s 35 or 36, thank you Lord I will wait for my man and marry for Love.. What ever age you find your partner Marry for Love.

The way people insult women to rush into marriage .. check the divorce rate ooo. Abuse rate? Wife’s killing Husband’s.. Marry at your own time. God knows best. Your soul-mate will find

