Meghan Markle gets her own Coat of Arms as Duchess of Sussex

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle with approval from The Queen and Thomas Woodcock.

According to the official statement, Meghan worked closely with the College of Arms throughout the design process to create a Coat of Arms that was both personal and representative.

Meghan’s Coat of Arms features a songbird symbolising the “power of communication” and it has been joined with Prince Harry‘s royal lion Coat of Arms.

The Arms features represent her home state of California as well as her new life as a member of the Royal Family.

The blue background of the shield represents the Pacific Ocean while two golden rays symbolise the famous Californian sunshine.

Beneath the shield on the grass also sits a collection of golden poppies which are California’s state flower and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

