Entertainment, Gossip

Meghan Markle gets her own Coat of Arms as Duchess of Sussex

A Coat of Arms has been created for The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle with approval from The Queen and Thomas Woodcock.

According to the official statement, Meghan worked closely with the College of Arms throughout the design process to create a Coat of Arms that was both personal and representative.

Meghan’s Coat of Arms features a songbird symbolising the “power of communication” and it has been joined with Prince Harry‘s royal lion Coat of Arms.

The Arms features represent her home state of California as well as her new life as a member of the Royal Family.

The blue background of the shield represents the Pacific Ocean while two golden rays symbolise the famous Californian sunshine.

Beneath the shield on the grass also sits a collection of golden poppies which are California’s state flower and wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nicki Minaj confirms relationship with Eminem

RCCG reject beardgang-intending grooms planning to wed in the church (Details)

Zainab Balogun shares photos from honeymoon in Thailand

Battle of the peek-a-boo pants- Tiwa Savage vs Solange Knowles

Watch how this Nigerian man beat racism out of a South African bully (Video)

Cee-C Reveals How Getting Rich Has Transformed Her Style (Video)

Man Reveals How Two Slay Queens Embarrassed Him During Their Date

Timaya advises his followers against living a fake lifestyle (Photo)

Femi Fani-Kayode and wife welcome their triplets, all boys, on her birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *