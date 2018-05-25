Entertainment

Meghan Markle Says Her Best Friends Can Still Call Her ‘Meg’

Meghan Markle is officially the Duchess of Sussex, but she still wants her besties to call her ‘Meg’.

According to E! News, after Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry last Saturday, many of her closest pals wondered how they should address her. And one of those friends was her her longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who helped create her bridal beauty look on her special day.

“I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?’” Daniel told People. “She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.’”Daniel went o to add: “But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!”

Recall that Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony drew reactions from all over the world, including Nigeria.

Check out the official photo from their wedding.


