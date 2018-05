Meghan Markle Says Her Best Friends Can Still Call Her ‘Meg’

“I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?’” Daniel told People . “She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg. Meg.’”Daniel went o to add: “But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!”

Recall that Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony drew reactions from all over the world, including Nigeria.

Check out the official photo from their wedding.